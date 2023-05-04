 
Thursday May 04, 2023
Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers come to staff rescue amid WGA strike

Writers Guild of America strike has paralyzed the late-night shows.

But, NBC's hosts Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon have decided to take care of staff pay during the closure.

The staffers' meetings of Fallon’s Tonight Show and Meyers’ Late Night after the WGA strike have informed them that the studio will pay employees for two weeks.

Later, Meyers and Fallon will pitch in for their workers' third-week salaries, including employees' health insurance, until September, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, The Tonight Show employee Sarah Kobos revealed NBC's initial refusal to cover staffers' salaries.

“At a meeting, Jimmy wasn’t even at, we are told NBC decided to stop paying us after this week and end our health insurance after this month if the strike is ongoing,” Kobos added.

“They won’t even tell us if we will technically be furloughed. Just active employees who aren’t paid.”

Previously, the Late-night hosts also came forward to share the burden of their staffers' expenses during the 2007 WGA strike.

In other news, the Hollywood writers' strike took a toll on Late-night shows as they were pulled off the air.

After several months of negotiation over pay, the writers' union talks broke with major Hollywood studios.

Following the 11,500 film and television writers went on strike on Tuesday, May 2.

