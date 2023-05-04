Chris Pratt teases Star-Lord return

Chris Pratt is putting fans on the edge of their seat as he suggests his Guardians of the Galaxy character Star-Lord still has some story to tell.

During an interview with GamesRadar+, the Marvel star teased that he is eager to reprise Star-Lord again if any opportunity arises.

"It would be strange to continue Peter’s story without James," Pratt added.

"He's done such a masterful job in the first three films. We really found the voice of Peter Quill together and without him, obviously, I would never have had this opportunity. He writes it, he directs it, he dreams up the music, it’s his imagination on screen."

"So, to continue to tell the story," he continued. "it would really be important to honor what he's done in the first three films and to honor what the fans have grown to love about the character and not simply do it because people might show up to pay for it, you know?"

Previously, Pratt's fellow star Zoe Saldana also teased, "I don't think this is the end for the Guardians," but added, "It is the end for me, for Gamora."