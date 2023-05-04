UHS announces results for postgraduate programmes

A general view of the University of Health Sciences. — UHS webiste

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Lahore has announced the results for the second annual examinations of different postgraduate programmes.



A spokesperson of the UHS said that the postgraduate programmes for which the results have been released include MPhil, Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Masters of Surgery (MS).

As per the spokesperson, 21 candidates have passed the second annual written examination for MS paediatrics, seven candidates have passed the MS orthopaedics, three candidates have passed the MD internal medicine and one has passed the MD pulmonology.

He said the results could be accessed on the varsity's official website, www.uhs.edu.pk, of the varsity.