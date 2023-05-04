 
Thursday May 04, 2023
Meghan Markle ‘dominating’ King Charles: report

Thursday May 04, 2023

Experts have just accused Meghan Markle of trying to ‘run away’ with King Charles’ future.

Royal commentator Dan Wootton shared these shocking revelations.

He weighed in on everything during a chat with GB News.

In the midst of which, he said, “I feel it's exactly what we've been predicting would happen and the tragedy with all ears that the photographs of Meghan yesterday smiling at the Lakers match and all the rest of it, that dominated the news.”

“There's Charles and Camilla posing under a tree and for the public, this is all just confusing, the focus should have been on Charles. He should at this moment be giving an interview explaining what being King of England means.”

“He should be dominating the headlines. But the Palace has allowed the Sussexes to run away with the agenda.”

