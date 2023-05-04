Vijay Varma 'blushes' when teased by rumoured GF Tamannaah Bhatia's name: WATCH

Vijay Varma launches 'Dahaad' trailer at an event with Sonakshi Sinha

Vijay Varma recently attended the trailer launch event of his upcoming series Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha where was teased with Tamannaah Bhatia’s name; the actor somehow confirmed relationship rumours by blushing.

Co-actor Gulshan Devaiah teased Vijay on stage. As soon as he said: “hamari wohi tammanna thi”, Vijay started blushing really hard. Continuing the sentence, the host added: “Aaj apki tammanna poori hogyi.”

The Darlings actor could not stop blushing on both the comments. His reaction fueled up his relationship rumours even more.

Vijay and Tamannaah are currently making headlines for dating each other. The couple has been spotted together several times on different events.



A few days, the Mirzapur 2 actor was spotted leaving a restaurant with Entertainment actor in Mumbai. The shutterbags clicked them together. The duo also waved and smiled for the photographers.

Their relationship rumours sparked when a video of them went viral celebrating New Years Eve together in Goa. Later, the two attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai.

According to Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about her marriage speculations while talking to Hindustan Times. She added: “People are constantly getting me married to all kinds of people- from doctor to businessman! I feel I have already been married too many times, I don’t know what will happen when I really get married! Will people be excited anymore? People will think it is another speculation."