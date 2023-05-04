 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Uswah Zahid

Who is Madiha Imam's husband Moji Basar?

By
Uswah Zahid

Thursday May 04, 2023

Pakistani actress Madiha Imam (left) with husband Moji Basar. — Instagram/@madihaimam
Pakistani actress Madiha Imam (left) with husband Moji Basar. — Instagram/@madihaimam

Pakistani actress Madiha Imam, who recently tied the knot with Moji Basar, has refuted the reports claiming that her husband is an Indian producer.

Speaking to Geo.tv, the 32-year-old actress said that her husband is neither a producer nor an Indian filmmaker.

"He was a work acquaintance and then a friend. He's not a producer, not an Indian filmmaker, none of that. I am not sure who spread these rumours but that's incorrect information," said Madiha.

She said that Moji Basar was "just an acquaintance who turned into a friend and now is my husband. That's about it".

A day earlier, Madiha announced that she got married and shared her photos in a wedding dress along with her husband. “Remember us in your prayers as we embark on this new chapter of our lives,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

As soon as the news went viral, many social media users started claiming that the actress married an Indian producer/filmmaker.

Madiha is known as one of the best actresses in Pakistan dramas.

She has acted in many TV dramas over the years and won the hearts of her fans with impressive acting skills.

She was born on February 8, 1991, in Karachi and earned widespread recognition for her roles in Heer and Dhaani dramas.

More From Showbiz:

Sushant Singh Rajput's

Sushant Singh Rajput's "MS Dhoni" to re-release in theatres as tribute to late actor
Nawazuddin Siddiqui unveils why he does not react to rumours

Nawazuddin Siddiqui unveils why he does not react to rumours
Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on how she feels NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'

Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on how she feels NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'
Vijay Varma 'blushes' when teased by rumoured GF Tamannaah Bhatia's name: WATCH

Vijay Varma 'blushes' when teased by rumoured GF Tamannaah Bhatia's name: WATCH
Neha Dhupia shifts to 'new house', gets emotional on leaving '19-year-old home'

Neha Dhupia shifts to 'new house', gets emotional on leaving '19-year-old home'
'The Kerala Story' triggers high alert in India's 'Tamil Nadu' state

'The Kerala Story' triggers high alert in India's 'Tamil Nadu' state
Sonakshi Sinha reveals her role in 'Dahaad' differs from Salman's 'Dabangg' role

Sonakshi Sinha reveals her role in 'Dahaad' differs from Salman's 'Dabangg' role
Priyanka Chopra 'botched' nose job invited 'depression'

Priyanka Chopra 'botched' nose job invited 'depression'
Madiha Imam deletes all but three Insta posts after marriage

Madiha Imam deletes all but three Insta posts after marriage
YouTuber goes viral after challenging Agust D to

YouTuber goes viral after challenging Agust D to "Fight" BTS's rap line
Virat Kohli shares rare image with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli shares rare image with Anushka Sharma
Priyanka Chopra reveals father put bars on windows after her return to India at 16

Priyanka Chopra reveals father put bars on windows after her return to India at 16