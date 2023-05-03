 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Madiha Imam deletes all but three Insta posts after marriage

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Pakistani actor Madiha Imam (left) with her husband. —Instagram/madihaimam
Pakistani actor Madiha Imam (left) with her husband. —Instagram/madihaimam

Pakistani actor Madiha Imam, who recently tied the knot, has deleted all but three Instagram posts, it emerged on Wednesday.

The actor shared her wedding pictures on her official Instagram page earlier today.

“Remember us in your prayers as we embark on this new chapter of our lives,” she wrote in the caption.

Madiha looked stunning in long red flared maxi with silver stripes paired with a matching gharara and dupatta on her wedding.

The groom, who was not identified by the actor, wore a short kurta in off-white colour with matching pants.

However, it is not clear what prompted the artist to delete her Instagram posts.

The fellow actors and fans congratulated Madiha on her wedding.

“Simple & beautiful..MashaAllah [..] so happy for you Madihaa wishing you two all the happiness in the world InshaAllah,” actor Mawra Hocane said in the congratulatory message.

Likewise, other actors including Ayeza Khan, Momal Sheikh and others also extended best wishes to the fellow artist.

Madiha is known as one of the best actresses in Pakistan dramas.

She has acted in many TV dramas over the years and won the hearts of her fans with impressive acting skills.

She was born on February 8, 1991 in Karachi and earned widespread recognition for her roles in Heer and Dhaani dramas. 

