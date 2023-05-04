 
Thursday May 04, 2023
Mark Wahlberg shares his two cents on Hollywood Ozempic trend

Mark Wahlberg shares his two cents on Hollywood Ozempic trend

Mark Wahlberg has recently discussed about latest craze in Hollywood about weight-loss shot, Ozempic.

Speaking to Page Six, Mark, who is known for his fitness, said, “To each his own, but I do encourage people to eat right and exercise.”

The actor continued, “It’s much more of a lifestyle change. You’d be surprised what you can accomplish when you’re willing to do the work.”

It is pertinent to mention that celebrities like Elon Musk and Remi Bader disclosed that they used the weight loss drug such as Ozempic to help reduce fat.

Addressing this trend, Mark explained, “Maintaining your health the good old-fashioned way is my personal preference as it is the most sustainable route adding that it will give you longevity.”

However, the actor pointed out that he won’t “judge” anyone who opts for weight-loss injections.

“Everybody has their own path. I don’t knock anybody for making their own choices,” remarked the 51-year-old.

Mark added, “I prefer, and I’ve seen lots of people accomplish amazing things, ordinary people doing extraordinary things on a fitness base, and they’re now encouraging other people that look like them. That’s what I’m into.”

