 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group EXO’s Kai confirms date for military enlistment

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

His agency SM Entertainment announced the news on May 3rd
 His agency SM Entertainment announced the news on May 3rd

K-pop group EXO’s Kai has announced the official date for the start of his mandatory military enlistment. His agency SM Entertainment announced the news on May 3rd.

“Hello. This is SM Entertainment.

We have come to relay sudden news to fans regarding Kai’s military service.

Kai was preparing for EXO’s comeback scheduled for this year, but due to a recent change in regulations of the Military Manpower Administration, he is set to enter the army recruit training center on May 11 where he will receive basic military training, and he will then serve as a public service worker.

In respect of Kai’s intention to enlist quietly, his enlistment location and time will not be revealed, and there will be no special event on the day of, so we ask for the understanding of fans.

Regarding the plans for EXO’s album, we will inform you once the details are sorted out.

Thank you.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS's Jungkook speaks out against fans invading his privacy by sending food to his home

BTS's Jungkook speaks out against fans invading his privacy by sending food to his home

'Master' Meghan will bring 'something out of California' to stop Harry coming to UK video

'Master' Meghan will bring 'something out of California' to stop Harry coming to UK
K-pop group Itzy achieve 500 million views with ‘Wannabe’ music video

K-pop group Itzy achieve 500 million views with ‘Wannabe’ music video
BTS's Jimin has profound impact on fan's life

BTS's Jimin has profound impact on fan's life
Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya prepare for war in 'Dune: Part two'

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya prepare for war in 'Dune: Part two'
James Gunn nearly killed off Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

James Gunn nearly killed off Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'
Jennifer Lopez addresses parenting two teenagers: ‘it’s challenging’

Jennifer Lopez addresses parenting two teenagers: ‘it’s challenging’
Whoopi Goldberg’s shocking revelation on career change: Deets inside

Whoopi Goldberg’s shocking revelation on career change: Deets inside
Ed Sheeran expects his career to hit ‘plateau’ in few years: Here’s why

Ed Sheeran expects his career to hit ‘plateau’ in few years: Here’s why
Mark Wahlberg shares his two cents on Hollywood Ozempic trend

Mark Wahlberg shares his two cents on Hollywood Ozempic trend
Doja Cat speaks out about feline Met Gala debut

Doja Cat speaks out about feline Met Gala debut
K-pop group Kep1er’s Bahiyyih to not participate in their Japan shows

K-pop group Kep1er’s Bahiyyih to not participate in their Japan shows