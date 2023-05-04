 
Thursday May 04, 2023
K-pop group Brave Girls announce official group name change

K-pop band Brave Girls have changed their group name after signing on with a new agency. According to a report from Edaily that was released on May 3rd, they have chosen BB Girls as their new name.

After the release of the report, their new company Warner Music Korea confirmed the news with a brief response: “Brave Girls will continue their activities and change their team name to BB GIRLS.”

Brave Girls, now BB Girls, originally debuted back in 2011 and ended up getting reorganized with new 4th generation members in 2016. After leaving their old agency Brave Entertainment, they signed an exclusive contract with Warner Music Korea on April 27th.

Group member Minyoung hinted at new music from the group following the announcement of their new partnership, writing: “We are preparing with the aim of greeting [fans] in the soon-approaching 2023 summer, and we will greet everyone with even better music and new sides of us. I am so grateful to the many fans who were sad and waited for news of us following the report of our disbandment.”

