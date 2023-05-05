 
Drew Barrymore comes out in support of Hollywood writers' strike: Here's how

Drew Barrymore has recently defended (Writers Guild of America) WGA strike after she backed out as host of the forthcoming MTV Movie & TV Awards.

In a statement obtained by Variety, the Never Been Kissed star said, “I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike.”

The Charlie’s Angels actress continued, “Everything we celebrate and honour about movies and television is born out of their creation.”

“And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I'll be watching from home and hope you will join me,” stated the talk show host.

In the end, Barrymore, who will host 2024 awards, added, “I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can't wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.”

It is reported that the MTV Awards show on May 7 is likely to take place without host.

Although Barrymore won’t host this year’s show, the actress will make appearances in several pre-taped sketches for the telecast.

Given this situation, Bruce Gillmer, executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, told the outlet, “When this all reared its head, we started to prepare for what could be.”

“The production has full respect and support for Barrymore's decision to stand with writers. Though the show will look different, the focus is delivering for the fans,” explained Gillmer.

