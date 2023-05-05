Prince Harry flies into UK on private jet for King Charles Coronation

file footage

Prince Harry is understood to have flown into the UK today, May 5, on a private jet to attend his father King Charles’ Coronation tomorrow, May 6.

According to The Daily Mail, a private jet from Van Nuys airport in California, just an hour from Harry’s Montecito mansion, landed at an airport closest to Windsor Castle, prompting experts to speculate that the Duke of Sussex may have arrived in the UK ahead of the Coronation tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry is expected to fly off from the UK back to the US soon after his father King Charles’ Coronation tomorrow; he is reportedly planning to reach back in time for his son Archie’s fourth birthday party.

As for his time in the UK, Prince Harry is expected to stay at his former home, Frogmore Cottage, despite Charles evicting him and wife Meghan Markle from the property earlier this year.

Prince Harry’s attendance at Charles’ Coronation has been the hot topic of discussion amongst royal experts for months now, especially after he lobbed fresh attacks at the Royal Family in his memoir Spare, released earlier this year.

Reports of Harry facing a cold shoulder at the Coronation are also rife; experts believe that he will not have any major role to play in the ceremony and may not even be allowed to wear his military uniform.



