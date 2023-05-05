 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry flies into UK on private jet for King Charles Coronation

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry is understood to have flown into the UK today, May 5, on a private jet to attend his father King Charles’ Coronation tomorrow, May 6.

According to The Daily Mail, a private jet from Van Nuys airport in California, just an hour from Harry’s Montecito mansion, landed at an airport closest to Windsor Castle, prompting experts to speculate that the Duke of Sussex may have arrived in the UK ahead of the Coronation tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry is expected to fly off from the UK back to the US soon after his father King Charles’ Coronation tomorrow; he is reportedly planning to reach back in time for his son Archie’s fourth birthday party.

As for his time in the UK, Prince Harry is expected to stay at his former home, Frogmore Cottage, despite Charles evicting him and wife Meghan Markle from the property earlier this year.

Prince Harry’s attendance at Charles’ Coronation has been the hot topic of discussion amongst royal experts for months now, especially after he lobbed fresh attacks at the Royal Family in his memoir Spare, released earlier this year.

Reports of Harry facing a cold shoulder at the Coronation are also rife; experts believe that he will not have any major role to play in the ceremony and may not even be allowed to wear his military uniform. 


More From Royals:

King Charles coronation: complete schedule of key events

King Charles coronation: complete schedule of key events
Why Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘going underground’ ahead of coronation? video

Why Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘going underground’ ahead of coronation?
Americans stand behind Meghan Markle on coronation decision

Americans stand behind Meghan Markle on coronation decision

King Charles’ Coronation flowers to pay ode to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

King Charles’ Coronation flowers to pay ode to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth shocked Royal family when she dubbed Meghan Markle 'evil'

Queen Elizabeth shocked Royal family when she dubbed Meghan Markle 'evil'

Kate Middleton, Prince William react to their hilarious viral video video

Kate Middleton, Prince William react to their hilarious viral video
Meghan Markle ‘can’t prove she’s on ‘psychological last-legs’ video

Meghan Markle ‘can’t prove she’s on ‘psychological last-legs’
Prince William, Kate Middleton marital struggles heightened amid Prince Harry drama video

Prince William, Kate Middleton marital struggles heightened amid Prince Harry drama
King Charles accused of harboring a ‘cartel’ family’ video

King Charles accused of harboring a ‘cartel’ family’
Buckingham Palace’s security could’ve allowed a ‘terrorist’ inside

Buckingham Palace’s security could’ve allowed a ‘terrorist’ inside
Kate Middleton reveals how Prince George reacts to official role at King Charles coronation video

Kate Middleton reveals how Prince George reacts to official role at King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry making decision to part ways? Speculates sister video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry making decision to part ways? Speculates sister