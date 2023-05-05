Lizzo calls off Montreal concert due to illness

American singer Lizzo took to Instagram to share the news of her illness. She informed Montreal fans that she was not well enough to perform at the Bell Centre show, saying she had flu-like symptoms.

The singer, 35, shared a video in which she was seen in a mask and resting. She talked about the various symptoms she’s been facing since Wednesday.

“Hey Montreal, I had a sore throat last night (Wednesday) and a headache. And I went to bed and I woke up this morning (Thursday) and I was worse,” she said while choking up.

“My body is weak and I have chills and my head hurts”, she continued.

“Normally, if it's just a cold, I'll show and I will eat, take some medicine and it gets better. But this is getting worse,” she added that she suspects she has the flu.

The singer was devastated as she announced her "unfortunate decision to cancel tonight”.

She went on to promise a rescheduled show, “I want to find a date to reschedule, but I just can't perform tonight (Thursday)”.

The Michigan native rapper seemed remorseful as she revealed that this is only the second in her music career that she’s had to cancel a show due to her health.

The About Damn Time singer is currently on a tour for her album Special with her next show scheduled for Saturday. No reports yet on whether the singer will be able to perform the show.