Friday May 05, 2023
Next James Bond: Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson get new contender in 007 race

The much-awaited announcement of who will be the next James Bond has sent fans into a frenzy. While Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Henry Cavill have been the favorites to replace Daniel Craig, it seems there's a new entrant in the race.

Emmy nominee Paapa Essiedu has been named by betting giant William Hill as the number three contender, shaking up the market and emerging as one of the frontrunners for the role.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who had a secret audition for the role, is reportedly the most-voted star for the role. He had even shot scenes as the secret agent, filming the memorable "gun barrel teaser footage" seen in the films over the years. However, nothing is officially confirmed yet.

The Super Man actor Henry Cavill is another popular actor vying for the role.

However, the one that has caught bookies' attention is Paapa Essiedu, who is now 3-1 to be the next James Bond, in joint third with James Norton, according to William Hill.

One of the reasons for this sudden surge of interest in Paapa could be that Broccoli and her team are keen to have an ethnic-minority star to play 007 so that the franchise is reflective of modern society.

The race for the next James Bond is heating up, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will take up the mantle of 007.

