Ed Sheeran ‘excited’ to watch ‘historic’ King Charles’ Coronation ceremony

Ed Sheeran is looking forward to the historic ceremony of his native land, King Charles’ Coronation ceremony.



During his recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, the Shivers crooner, 32, confirmed that he will not be a performer at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s much-anticipated coronation.

He also clarified that he was not invited in the first place. “I want to clear something up actually because there was loads of stuff in the press that I turned down the coronation, and no one ever asked me ever,” the Thinking Out Loud musician revealed.

“I assume if they went online and went, ‘What’s Ed doing on May 6th?’ they would’ve been like, ‘Oh, he’s playing in Dallas.’ I think that’s what happened, but obviously, [the] press had the negative story of loads of people turning down the coronation. But I never ever turned it down,” he stated.

Regardless, the Grammy-winning artist shared, “I’m excited to tune [in].” He added, “It’s historic.”

According to People Magazine, Sheeran is expected to perform at AT&T Stadium on Coronation Day at Westminster Abbey. Moreover, he will also miss the weekend-long celebrations due to his scheduled appearance on American Idol Sunday.

He will be featured alongside Alanis Morissette while judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie perform at the coronation concert.