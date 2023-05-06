 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran ‘excited’ to watch ‘historic’ King Charles’ Coronation ceremony

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

Ed Sheeran ‘excited’ to watch ‘historic’ King Charles’ Coronation ceremony
Ed Sheeran ‘excited’ to watch ‘historic’ King Charles’ Coronation ceremony

Ed Sheeran is looking forward to the historic ceremony of his native land, King Charles’ Coronation ceremony.

During his recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, the Shivers crooner, 32, confirmed that he will not be a performer at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s much-anticipated coronation.

He also clarified that he was not invited in the first place. “I want to clear something up actually because there was loads of stuff in the press that I turned down the coronation, and no one ever asked me ever,” the Thinking Out Loud musician revealed.

“I assume if they went online and went, ‘What’s Ed doing on May 6th?’ they would’ve been like, ‘Oh, he’s playing in Dallas.’ I think that’s what happened, but obviously, [the] press had the negative story of loads of people turning down the coronation. But I never ever turned it down,” he stated.

Regardless, the Grammy-winning artist shared, “I’m excited to tune [in].” He added, “It’s historic.”

According to People Magazine, Sheeran is expected to perform at AT&T Stadium on Coronation Day at Westminster Abbey. Moreover, he will also miss the weekend-long celebrations due to his scheduled appearance on American Idol Sunday.

He will be featured alongside Alanis Morissette while judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie perform at the coronation concert.

More From Entertainment:

Andrew Garfield to portray Carl Sagan in Sebastian Lelio’s 'Voyagers'

Andrew Garfield to portray Carl Sagan in Sebastian Lelio’s 'Voyagers'
Matty Healy fuels romance rumours as he attends Taylor Swift’s Nashville concert

Matty Healy fuels romance rumours as he attends Taylor Swift’s Nashville concert
Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ to feature six bonus tracks

Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ to feature six bonus tracks
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ takes off with franchise-best $17.5 million in previews

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ takes off with franchise-best $17.5 million in previews
Jamie Foxx told to ‘keep stress levels down’ amid hospitalisation

Jamie Foxx told to ‘keep stress levels down’ amid hospitalisation
Matt Damon approves of best pal Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez video

Matt Damon approves of best pal Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez
Twitter trolls Kanye West on wild outfit

Twitter trolls Kanye West on wild outfit
Tom Sandoval's boycott successful?

Tom Sandoval's boycott successful?
James Bond author dishes on next '007'

James Bond author dishes on next '007'
Brendan Fraser currently 'jobless' despite Oscar win

Brendan Fraser currently 'jobless' despite Oscar win
Ted Nugent reacts to canceled Alabama concert

Ted Nugent reacts to canceled Alabama concert

Mama June weighs in on daughter's rare cancer

Mama June weighs in on daughter's rare cancer