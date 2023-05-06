 
Saturday May 06, 2023
King Charles Coronation: Prince Andrew BOOED by crowds outside Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew was booed by Coronation revellers as he made his way out of Buckingham Palace
Prince Andrew was booed by Coronation revellers as he made his way out of Buckingham Palace and down The Mall in London ahead of his brother King Charles’ Coronation.

The disgraced Duke of York, who was demoted to a non-working royal after getting embroiled in a sex abuse scandal, was spotted leaving Buckingham Palace in a state car just about an hour from when the royals’ Coronation procession is due to start.

Crowds lining The Mall and outside Buckingham Palace notably booed Prince Andrew as his car went by, reported The Telegraph.

As a non-working member of the royal family, Prince Andrew is not expected to play a key role in Charles’ Coronation ceremony.

Prince Andrew will not take part in the Royal procession after the Coronation and will also not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Coronation flypast. 

