Katy Perry faces an awkward moment at King Charles’ Coronation

Katy Perry fails to find her seat as she shuffles around Westminster Abbey in her pastel pink outfit paired with a huge hat.



The Firework singer is set to headline the Coronation concert on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, along with Lionel Richie, after the historic ceremony.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the American Idol judge said she is “so grateful” for the opportunity.

“I’m just so grateful to be asked for these moments and that I have the songs to I think support them,” Perry said of her much-anticipated show. “It’s all about the songs at the end of the day.”

The Grammy-winning artist also added that she is an ambassador for one of the royal foundations, The British Asian Trust.

“It’s natural because it’s a foundation that helps in child trafficking which is massive and horrible, the Dark Horse singer shared.

“I’m also an ambassador for UNICEF, so both of those things really are my core values and as a mother, I know first-hand what’s most important — which are these innocent children.”

She continued, “I’m going there to represent myself as an ambassador and just to bring the light and the love. That’s all I ever want to bring.”