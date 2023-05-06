 
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
Web Desk

Video: Prince Louis steals limelight during King Charles’ Coronation oath broadcast

Web Desk

The adorable moment was seen through a car door, where numerous members of the Firm were seated around the youngest Wales born.

While looking out into the crowds he appears to start waving, and manages to steal the show.

For those unversed, this moment occurred right in the middle of the oath taking ceremony, which culminates to the Coronation. An event where King Charles will take his place as the representative of the Church of England, as well as the monarch of Great Britain, after a Holy anointing ceremony.

This day signifies his official assentation to the throne and will be witnessed by heads of states, spiritual leaders, members of Parliament and even the Prime Minister.

