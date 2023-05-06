Prince Harry wants to ‘roll marbles’ underneath King Charles’ parade

Experts worry Prince Harry is currently attempting to 'ruin' parade.

Royal correspondent and commentator Sean Coughlan issued these claims.

The admissions have been brought to light in a revelation shared to the BBC.

“The most headline-grabbing revelation was that his brother Prince William had privately reached a settlement with the publishers of the Sun and the former News of the World.”

“The purpose of exposing this, according to the court submission and to sources close to Prince Harry, was as a way of showing evidence that the newspaper group had recently been willing to settle a hacking claim - and so they couldn't say that Prince Harry's legal case was too late.”

“But given the timing, only a few days before the Coronation, it was seen as rolling marbles under the parade, disrupting the royal narrative when it was trying to look most unified.”