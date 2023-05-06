 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry wants to ‘roll marbles’ underneath King Charles’ parade

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

Prince Harry wants to ‘roll marbles’ underneath King Charles’ parade
Prince Harry wants to ‘roll marbles’ underneath King Charles’ parade

Experts worry Prince Harry is currently attempting to 'ruin' parade.

Royal correspondent and commentator Sean Coughlan issued these claims.

The admissions have been brought to light in a revelation shared to the BBC.

“The most headline-grabbing revelation was that his brother Prince William had privately reached a settlement with the publishers of the Sun and the former News of the World.”

“The purpose of exposing this, according to the court submission and to sources close to Prince Harry, was as a way of showing evidence that the newspaper group had recently been willing to settle a hacking claim - and so they couldn't say that Prince Harry's legal case was too late.”

“But given the timing, only a few days before the Coronation, it was seen as rolling marbles under the parade, disrupting the royal narrative when it was trying to look most unified.”

More From Royals:

Queen Camilla: Changing of titles does not signify practical difference in her role

Queen Camilla: Changing of titles does not signify practical difference in her role
King Charles makes first balcony appearance after coronation: Prince Harry a no-show

King Charles makes first balcony appearance after coronation: Prince Harry a no-show
Has King Charles, Queen Camilla's popularity bubble burst?

Has King Charles, Queen Camilla's popularity bubble burst?

Prince Louis gets loudest cheer at King Charles’ Coronation Procession video

Prince Louis gets loudest cheer at King Charles’ Coronation Procession
Prince Harry pokes fun at ‘heavily pregnant’ Princess Eugenie ‘for a laugh’

Prince Harry pokes fun at ‘heavily pregnant’ Princess Eugenie ‘for a laugh’
King Charles’ played ‘right into the hands’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video

King Charles’ played ‘right into the hands’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry ‘strutting’ around like ‘Harry the joker’ video

Prince Harry ‘strutting’ around like ‘Harry the joker’
King Charles urged to ‘be prepared’ for anything from ‘across the pond’ video

King Charles urged to ‘be prepared’ for anything from ‘across the pond’
Kate Middleton’s ‘biggest worry’ at Coronation left ‘nerves shot’ video

Kate Middleton’s ‘biggest worry’ at Coronation left ‘nerves shot’
Meghan Markle’s plans for Archie’s birthday exposed: Insider

Meghan Markle’s plans for Archie’s birthday exposed: Insider
King Charles Coronation: All the royals part of historic procession

King Charles Coronation: All the royals part of historic procession
King Charles’ Coronation visited by the ‘embodiment of death’? video

King Charles’ Coronation visited by the ‘embodiment of death’?