 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Stranger Things' creators share discouraging update

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

Stranger Things creators share discouraging update
'Stranger Things' creators share discouraging update

Stranger Things production on the final season has been stopped due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

The hit Netflix series creators Duffers brothers shared the update on the Stranger Writers' Twitter account,

“Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike,” the showrunners wrote.

“We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong”

The global craze sci-fi hit show joined a litany of Netflix series, including Big Mouth and Cobra Kai, whose productions were disturbed by the ongoing writers’

Earlier, the Hollywood writers' strike took a toll on Late-night shows as they were pulled off the air.

After several months of negotiation over pay, the writers' union talks broke with major Hollywood studios.

Following the 11,500 film and television writers went on strike on Tuesday, May 2.

More From Entertainment:

John Legend claps back at Megyn Kelly over Chrissy Teigen jab

John Legend claps back at Megyn Kelly over Chrissy Teigen jab
'Yellowstone' 'unconnected' to Kevin Coster's divorce

'Yellowstone' 'unconnected' to Kevin Coster's divorce
Chris Brown 'attacks' Usher, Twitter in shock

Chris Brown 'attacks' Usher, Twitter in shock
Prince Harry skips humiliation as he leaves for US before balcony moment?

Prince Harry skips humiliation as he leaves for US before balcony moment?
Prince William makes King Charles emotional with his gesture

Prince William makes King Charles emotional with his gesture
Gwyneth Paltrow on Oscar win: 'British press was horrible to me'

Gwyneth Paltrow on Oscar win: 'British press was horrible to me'
Prince William, Kate Middleton share delightful video of their kids

Prince William, Kate Middleton share delightful video of their kids
Ryan Seacrest could have been a judge on 'American Idol'

Ryan Seacrest could have been a judge on 'American Idol'
Jamie Chung gives inside scoop on ‘Succession’ cameo

Jamie Chung gives inside scoop on ‘Succession’ cameo
'Nobody's cooler than Matt', David Letterman hails The National frontman

'Nobody's cooler than Matt', David Letterman hails The National frontman
Jonathan Groff joins cast of 'Doctor Who' with key role

Jonathan Groff joins cast of 'Doctor Who' with key role
Natalie Portman, Ryan Reynolds to arrange friendly between respective clubs

Natalie Portman, Ryan Reynolds to arrange friendly between respective clubs