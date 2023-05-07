'Stranger Things' creators share discouraging update

Stranger Things production on the final season has been stopped due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

The hit Netflix series creators Duffers brothers shared the update on the Stranger Writers' Twitter account,

“Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike,” the showrunners wrote.

“We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong”

The global craze sci-fi hit show joined a litany of Netflix series, including Big Mouth and Cobra Kai, whose productions were disturbed by the ongoing writers’

Earlier, the Hollywood writers' strike took a toll on Late-night shows as they were pulled off the air.

After several months of negotiation over pay, the writers' union talks broke with major Hollywood studios.

Following the 11,500 film and television writers went on strike on Tuesday, May 2.