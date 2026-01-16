Kim Kardashian shares rarely seen pictures of 'baby' Chicago on special day

Kim Kardashian pens adorable tribute for daughter Chicago's birthday

Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago West, turned eigh,t but her mom cannot believe how fast her “baby girl” has grown up.

The 45-year-old socialite took to Instagram on Thursday, January 15, and marked her daughter’s birthday with a sweet tribute.

The Kardashians star shared rare pictures of Chicago throughout the years, cuddling up to her mom in selfies, posing on vacations, and playing with her sister and cousins.

"Happy birthday to my sweet baby girl Chicago! 8 years old is just so big! Where did the time go?! You bring so many laughs and cart wheels into our world. I love you soooo much my special Chi Chi !" the SKIMS founder captioned the carousel.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments and shared birthday wishes for Chicago, noting how strikingly similar she looks to her mom.

Chicago’s grandma, Kris Jenner, also commented on the post, writing, “Happy birthday, my little cutie pie,” after sharing an Instagram post of her own.

In her birthday wish, the momager wrote, "Happy birthday to our precious Chi Chi! I can’t believe you are eight today!!! Time flies so fast. You bring such joy, warmth, and love into our lives, and it’s impossible not to smile when you’re around. You remind me so much of your mommy when she was your age."