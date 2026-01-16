Angelina Jolie can’t wait to move away from 'toxic' Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie is eager to leave behind the "toxic" Los Angeles environment after finalising her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Fresh off reports that she has put her multi-million dollar estate on the market, a source divulged that the Maleficent star is excited to unlock a new chapter of her life.

"LA is a toxic environment for [Angelina]," a tipster claimed. "But now the end is in sight, she’s excited and energised."

A source spilled the beans to Star magazine in a new report after the Oscar winner is showing her $25 million Los Feliz mansion exclusively to potential buyers.

For the unversed, Angelina wanted to leave Hollywood for good but had to stay back for her kids.

She revealed in an old interview to The Hollywood Reporter that she only remained in Los Angeles due to the conditions of her custody agreement with Brad.

As part of the arrangement, the Maria actress shared that although she sees LA as lacking "humanity," she had to live close to her ex-husband while their children were minors.

"I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave. When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," she told the publication.

The former couple, who were together for twelve years, ended their marriage in 2016 but their lengthy legal battle included disputes over the custody arrangements related to their six children, as well as the ongoing lawsuits over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

Now, with most of their children aged 18 or older, Angelina appears more than ready to turn the page.