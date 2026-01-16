Katie Price shares shocking insights into her breakup with JJ Slater

Katie Price has shared shocking details about her decision to split from her ex boyfriend JJ Slater in a candid new interview.

The former glamour model, 47, has reportedly ended her romance with the Married At First Sight UK star JJ, 31, after insisting JJ wasn't 'husband material.'

However, Katie has now claimed on the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, that she and JJ actually broke up some time ago.

She said: 'I don't wanna waste my time. You know, if I'm not loved up and it's not going, these are mistakes I've made in the past.

'You stay, just go along, and then it ends up getting nasty. Yeah. And I don't want that. So I'd rather have nipped it in the bud sooner rather than later.

'But yeah, I was there at Christmas, because, you know, the family and stuff, because it was already arranged, but it was over ages ago, really.'

It comes after Katie posted several reflective messages about soulmates and relationships.

Meanwhile, JJ told his followers that he'd already lost six pounds after joining forces with an online coach, making a fresh start following the end of his relationship with Katie.