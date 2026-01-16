Kristy Scott drops cryptic post as Desmond Scott caught kissing new woman

Kristy Scott, who goes by the name Kristy Sarah gave fans a window into her current life amid her ongoing divorce with Desmond Scott.

Just a day before her estranged husband was caught kissing a mystery woman at a bar in Houston, the Tiktok star alluded to her living situation via a cryptic social media post.

"Same address," the popular influencer captioned ths Instagram post on Wednesday, January 14.

The photos featured Kristy posing in a sultry red dress and matching heels on top of her kitchen table, with several shots taken throughout her home.

Her devoted fans quickly flooded the comments with supportive and uplifting messages, with one writing, "It’s a new chef in the kitchen [heart eyed emoji] I see what you did there!!"

"Ate! But not his food ;)," another added.

"Ur caption is fkn awesome," a third added alongisde a series of laughing emoji.

News of Kristy and Desmond’s divorce has been making headlines this month. He addressed the split publicly on Instagram Stories following rampant speculation after Kristy filed for divorce.

"I want to begin by apologizing to Kristy, our family, and everyone who has been impacted by the public attention surrounding this situation," Desmond began in the post shared on January 10. "I know this news has been disappointing for many, and I'm truly sorry for the hurt it has caused."

He wrote that the two of them "faced challenges and made sincere efforts to work through them," but after he told her he "wanted to separate" at the end of 2025, the father of two explained he eventually "made choices that I am not proud of."

"I took responsibility for those actions, I shared this with her directly and personally, and ultimately we decided to divorce," Desmond concluded. "l ask for privacy and compassion as we navigate this difficult chapter of our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years. I'm grateful for that support."

Just days after his public apology, he was caught passionately kissing a woman at Sante, inviting more wrath from Kristy supporters.

For the unversed, the parent of two tied the knot in 2014, when they were 19 and 20 years old, after four years of dating.

Now after more than a decade of marriage, Kristy filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years on December 30, according to court records obtained by People.

The court records reported that Kristy cited alleged infidelity as the reason for the pair's split.