Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put wedding plan on hold?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are keeping their love waiting, reportedly.

The couple, ever since announcing their engagement in August 26, 2025, was sliding smoothly to tie the knot.

Many rumours are circulating that the Blank Space singer and the NFL athlete's wedding is on track for June 13, 2026, at Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, but recent reports suggest the planning process is moving at a slower pace than expected.

The couple had reportedly secured the venue, with Swift allegedly paying a hefty sum to another bride to secure the date, but insiders now claim they're taking a break from wedding planning.

The singer and songwriter had a wild year, releasing her 12th album, The Life Of The Showgirl, and announcing her engagement to Kelce.

Meanwhile, Kelce, 36, wrapped up his 13th season with the Chiefs, who had a rough year, missing the playoffs with a 6-11 record. Now, he's weighing retirement, having achieved three Super Bowls, Pro Bowl, and All-Pro accolades, and numerous records as a tight end.

The tough schedule, according to Substack, could be one of the reasons why the two are in more relaxed manner towards the idea of their wedding rather focusing on their well-being.

"They're not even halfway through the guest list," the source revealed. "Right now it's more about enjoying time together than crunching spreadsheets."

"Travis is still figuring out if he's playing next year," another source explains. "They don't want to stress over a wedding when there's so much else going on."

Another insider noted that the couple is 100% focused on planning the wedding, but right now prioritizing on enjoying the present: "Taylor is usually so meticulous about every detail, but with Travis, she's relaxed. They're taking it slow. The wedding isn't stressing them out yet - they're savoring the engagement."

However, this news comes as a confirmation with the couple’s recent outing at Beverly Hills, where the two looked more relaxed and happy.

"The ring's on, but that's about as far as it goes," said a close friend of the couple. "No big meetings, no seating charts. They're in date-night mode, not wedding mode."