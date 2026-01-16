Ali Larter calls Sam Elliot a dream to work with on 'Landman'

The 'Legally Blonde actress took some time to speak on the wonderful cast of the show

Ali Larter, actor and former model, has just nothing but praise for veteran actor Sam Elliott on the set of Landman.

The former Final Destination actress, 49, also spoke about working with other big names like Demi Moore and Billy Bob Thornton, as well as other talented actors and actresses.

During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Legally Blonde, actress took some time to speak on the wonderful cast of the show, and how excited everyone was to have Elliott join on for Season 2.

'Our cast is so incredible, and having Sam Elliott join is just like… we have legends. It’s a bunch of these rebellious actors that have kind of done it their way, and to be able to work against them is incredible.'

The actress behind Angela says that from day one, Sam Elliott has brought so much to the set of Landman – both on camera and off of it. She’s very grateful that he’s a part of the cast, and had nothing but good things to say about the 81-year-old actor:

'It was a couple of days before (shooting the Pirate Dinner) when it was Sam’s first day, when we got to meet him. He was sitting outside. He doesn’t even want a director’s chair.

'He sits on an apple box. He comes first thing in the morning, whether he’s working or not. He just wants to be there and be a part of it. And he’s so kind to the crew.

So he was kind of sitting there and looking out, and I just sat right on the arm of his chair, and we started chatting. He connected with me, and was so open. Just like the icon and legend that he is, he just brings so much soul to our show. He’s amazing.'