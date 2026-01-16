Kerry Katona says she expected Brian McFadden to rescue her from past

Kerry Katona has shared interesting insights into her previous marriage to Brian McFadden

Kerry Katona has shared interesting insights into her previous marriage to Brian McFadden, insisting she expected him to rescue her before his heartbreaking stag night.

The Atomic Kitten star and Westlife member, both 45, were married from 2002 until 2006, and the former couple share daughters Molly, 24, and Lilly-Sue, 22.

However, their relationship began to weaken, with Brian admitting he cheated on Kerry on the night of his stag do with a lap dancer.

Now Kerry has opened up about how entered the relationship hoping the Irish star would be her 'knight in shining armour' and save her from her troubled upbringing.

Speaking to The Times on Thursday, Kerry said: 'I thought he was my "forever". We were puppies, babies, back then.

'I wanted him to be my knight in shining armour and rescue me from my old life - but then he slept with a stripper on his stag night and was unfaithful.'

Elsewhere in the chat, Kerry revealed she has made 'millions' of pounds since joining adult site Only Fans.