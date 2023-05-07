 
Sunday May 07, 2023
Christina Applegate talks ‘regrets’ of giving up ‘Legally Blonde’

Christina Applegate talks ‘regrets’ of giving up ‘Legally Blonde’

Christina Applegate weighs in on the overwhelming amount of regret she feels for having turned down the main role in Legally Blond.

She broke it all down during an interview with Vanity Fair.

There, she admitted, “I wouldn't toy with the idea of 'Legally Blonde' because it felt too fresh getting out of 'Married…With Children.' It was very similar on paper.”

But that turned out to be a “big f****** mistake’ on her part.”

She even went on to joke that her bank balance would’ve been closer to Witherspoon, if only she’d been a little more open-minded back in the day.

Before concluding she also admitted, “I can't even imagine going to set right now. This is a progressive disease. I don't know if I'm going to get worse. I can do voiceover stuff because I have to support my family and keep my brain working.”

