Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
Prince William shuns Rose Hanbury to make Kate Middleton happy at coronation?

Rose Hanbury, Prince William's alleged mistress, was trending on social media for her appearance at King Charles III's Coronation on Saturday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony has been the most talked-about event of the year due to its gust list and a number of side-stories emanating from London.

Rose was rumored to be among the attendees at the coronation, and many were attempting to find some evidence of the British socialite's presence at the landmark ceremony due to her alleged affair with the Prince of Wales.

"Where's Rose Hanbury?" a question was buzzing in social media as her relative closeness to the royal family is believed to ensure she's at the event with her husband being the lord-in-waiting to the King.

Rose, according to a social media account, was pictured next to her husband just behind the choir in Westminster Abbey. Not only was Hanbury's husband part of the ceremony, but her son was reportedly also involved too.

A magazine was on the hunt to find Rose in the crowd at the historic event, using hints from social media users who were also following the coverage. There were rumours that her presence at coronation could take away Kate Middleton's smile away. But, it did not happen as the Princess of Wales was all smiles and in high spirits throughout the ceremony.

It's because, William apparently shunned Rose to make his wife Kate Happy as he knew the Princess will be upset and won't focus on her coronation role if he meets or chats the British socialite.

Claims about Rose's connection to the future king set internet on fire in 2019 as some thought the pair's relationship was more than friendly. Several pictures of Rose and William's alleged affairs published to social media that also added to the Princess of Wales's worries.

Despite all the gossips, some royal fans still cling to the fact that King Charles eldest son will never ditch his sweet wife as they love and trust each other the most.

