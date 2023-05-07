 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Curtains’ hits No. 42 on Global Spotify

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

After he was found not guilty, he expressed how glad he was about the ruling
After he was found not guilty, he expressed how glad he was about the ruling 

British artist Ed Sheeran has made his way to the Global Spotify Charts with his song Curtains at No. 42, garnering around 2.19 million streams. He also made his way to the US Spotify chart at No. 46 with 568k streams.

The achievement comes after the singer successfully won the copyright case made against him for his song Thinking Out Loud. The allegations were made by the heirs of the co-writers who worked with American singer Marvin Gaye as they claimed that Sheeran copied Gaye’s track Let’s Get It On.

They believed that they were owed money by Sheeran, Sony Music Publishing and Warner Music Group for copyright infringement. A short while before the trial ended, Sheeran stated that he would not be continuing on with his musical career if the case did not go in his favour.

"If that happens, I'm done, I'm stopping," he stated when discussing the burden the trial had placed on him.

After he was found not guilty, he expressed how glad he was about the ruling and discussed the severity of the issue. 

"It looks like I'm not going to have to retire from my day job after all. But at the same time, I am absolutely frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all. If the jury had decided this matter the other way we might as well say goodbye to the creative freedom of songwriters. I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Kep1er’s Bahiyyih reveals how she becomes friends with idols

K-pop group Kep1er’s Bahiyyih reveals how she becomes friends with idols
BTS’ Suga replies to fan telling him to speak in English

BTS’ Suga replies to fan telling him to speak in English
Katy Perry hits back at trolls over viral coronation video video

Katy Perry hits back at trolls over viral coronation video
Amazon sends 100s of Prime Video Originals to Freevee service

Amazon sends 100s of Prime Video Originals to Freevee service
Gigi Hadid steps out once more with Leonardo DiCaprio amid dating rumors

Gigi Hadid steps out once more with Leonardo DiCaprio amid dating rumors
Rumours of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s wedding take off after several hints

Rumours of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s wedding take off after several hints
Lisa Kudrow explains how she dealt with mental health after 9/11

Lisa Kudrow explains how she dealt with mental health after 9/11
Shemar Moore expresses his frustration over S.W.A.T. cancellation: Watch

Shemar Moore expresses his frustration over S.W.A.T. cancellation: Watch
Belinda Carlisle defends pop star Madonna over ‘ageism’ comment

Belinda Carlisle defends pop star Madonna over ‘ageism’ comment
Michael Shannon 'feels for' Ezra Miller as he copes with allegations amid 'The Flash' release

Michael Shannon 'feels for' Ezra Miller as he copes with allegations amid 'The Flash' release
‘Speak Now’ by Taylor Swift enters Top 10 of US Apple Music

‘Speak Now’ by Taylor Swift enters Top 10 of US Apple Music
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens remarry in Cabo San Lucas

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens remarry in Cabo San Lucas