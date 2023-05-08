 
Monday May 08, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cut off their nose to spite their face’

Meghan Markle’s inability to put her own feelings aside in order tosupport her husband has been called out.

Royal commentator Angela Levin issued these claims and accusations.

She started off by saying, “The moment I saw Prince Harry walk down the aisle at Westminster Abbey alone for his father’s coronation I thought to myself: “what have you done’?”

“While his adult cousins were with their partners, Harry, probably the most vulnerable of them all, had no-one.”

“It’s well known that Meghan seems to dislike the royal family. But couldn’t she have, this once, put her feelings to one side to support her husband during what must have been a difficult time?”

Before concluding she admitted, “Meghan likes to have the last word, but this time around it looks as if the couple have cut off their nose to spite their face.”

