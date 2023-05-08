 
Royals
Monday May 08, 2023
‘All bark & no bite’ Meghan Markle ‘can’t follow through’ on ‘basic human rights’

Experts are fuming in a sea of rage, as King Charles appears more adept at follow throughs, in comparison to Meghan Markle who’s all bark and no bite.

Royal commentator Angela Levin issued these claims and accusations.

She believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could’ve “been a great asset to the Commonwealth by sharing their ideas of what it means to be a young royal in the modern era.”

“Meghan would no doubt have felt in her element among all the exquisitely-dressed celebrities and world leaders at Saturday’s coronation.”

Not to mention “They could have expanded their list of contacts and boosted their popularity in the US by taking part in the breathtaking spectacle.”

But instead, “At times during the sacred service Charles looked vulnerable and emotional, as well as regal.”

Especially since “he still loves Harry and would have been heartened if after the proceedings his youngest son had showed him some support.”

“Thank goodness for Prince William, now the heir to the throne, who gave his father an intimate kiss that showed he cared.”

“Charles also took an unprecedented step of including leaders from multiple faiths. There were no signs of ‘unconscious bias’ or institutional racism.”

“Instead, the ceremony stressed humility, kindness, service and compassion. These are all things that Harry and Meghan preach but don’t always follow themselves.”

