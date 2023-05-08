Jennifer Coolidge speaks out in support of the WGA strike

Jennifer Coolidge has recently showed support to the Hollywood writers’ strike at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7.



According to the The Independent, this year’s live event got cancelled and ceremony was “pre-recorded” because of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike in the industry.

The White Lotus star, who received the Comedic Genius Award, asserted that she stood with the people from the WGA.

“Almost all great comedy starts with great writers and... as a proud member of SAG (Screen Actor’s Guild), I stand here before you tonight, side by side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA,” said the 61-year-old.

Coolidge stated, “They’re fighting right now, fighting for the rights of writers everywhere.”

Reflecting on Shakespeare’s words while talking about WGA strike, the Legally Blonde star added, “I think Shakespeare once said, ‘The play is the thing.’ I don’t want to put words in his mouth or anything, but I think what he really meant is, it’s everything!”

It is pertinent to mention that the WGA started protesting over unfair wages on May 2.

Following the WGA strike, talk show hosts including Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert, won’t be recording episodes of their shows.

Not only that, Saturday Night Live also announced that the episode hosted by Pete Davidson had been postponed due to writers’ strike.

Meanwhile, Drew Barrymore also stepped away as host of the event “in solidarity with the striking writers”.