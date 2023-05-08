Songwriters have their say on Ed Sheeran case

British musician Ed Sheeran may have won the copyright case against him but the lawsuit has left many in the music industry in state of anxiety. Sheeran was taken to court over accusations of copying bits of Marvin Gaye’s hit song Let’s Get It On for his own song Thinking Out Loud.

Following Ed Sheeran’s triumph, songwriters are speaking out against the trend. In a conversation with Rolling Stone James “JHart” Abrahart said had Sheeran lost the case it would have ‘changed the landscape.'

Abrahart who has written music for Justin Bieber, Usher, Camila Cabello, and Måneskin said:

“If this case had turned out differently, it would have completely changed the landscape.”

Songwriters expressed their horror at the idea that a basic component such as a song’s ‘chord progression’ can be copyrighted.

“Ed and Amy had a new thought over a traditional arrangement,” said Jamie Hartman, who has penned melodies for Backstreet Boys, Lewis Capaldi, Jennifer Hudson, and Calvin Harris.



“Coming up with an original lyric and an original melody is new. That’s the brief. That’s what you have to do daily as a professional writer.”

Jenna Andrews who has written for Jennifer Lopez and BTS said: “It’s always kind of frustrating when someone’s like, ‘Oh, this reminds you of something.”

“And sometimes they can’t even name the song, but they’re so nervous that they’re stepping on something that they’re just like, let’s go to something else.”

Hart added that these cases have created a climate of fear for songwriters, inhibiting creativity.

“I have a couple colleagues who have been to court,” says JHart. “And one of them specifically, it’s really affected them. They’re really sort of scared in rooms and it feels triggering for them. And it’s just stifling for people. I’ve seen how it affects people, obviously financially as well, but just being able to be free and be creative.”