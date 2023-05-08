Meghan Markle ‘too ready to strike’ at ‘any given time’

Meghan Markle’s alleged desire to ‘strike hard’ at any given time has been called out.

Royal commentator and biographer Tom Bower made these accusations.

He fears, “[Meghan is] clearly ready to strike hard just when the Coronation happens and the Palace is allowing this to happen.”

Before concluding he added, “The only way, in my view, in which they can now undermine Meghan and Harry's assault is for King Charles to give an interview, to explain what the Coronation is about, what his reign is about, what he believes in, and to actually stamp his image and his views on Britain.”