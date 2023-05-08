King Charles coronation improves royal family popularity

King Charles coronation has apparently improved popularity of the British royal family on social media.



Buckingham Palace official Instagram handle, which shares updates about King Charles and senior members of the royal family official engagements, followers have increased from 12.9 million to 13 million after the coronation.

The official Instagram handle is currently followed by 13 million with 4,318 posts.

The social media handle itself is following 54 people and organizations.

It seems royal family popularity on Instagram increased after it shared latest updates head of King Charles coronation and following the historic event on Saturday.

King Charles III on Saturday finally met his date with destiny after a lifetime as heir to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, as he was officially crowned the monarch in the first coronation in Britain since 1953.

The Archbishop of Canterbury placed St Edward’s Crown on the King’s anointed head. The clergy, congregation and choir all cry ‘God Save The King’.