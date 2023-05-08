 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ruth Wilson breaks her silence on people’s hypocrisy in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

Ruth Wilson breaks her silence on people’s hypocrisy in Hollywood
Ruth Wilson breaks her silence on people’s hypocrisy in Hollywood

Ruth Wilson has broken her silence on Hollywood’s hypocrisy towards the MeToo revelations.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Luther star called it “extraordinary” to see people in Hollywood ignoring the abuse in the industry and later feigning to care because of its popularity.

“To see the survival instinct. You realise how fickle that industry is. There’s no moral backbone,” said the 41-year-old.

The Affair actress continued, “People were like, ‘We’re going to have a meeting about how badly we’ve behaved and then we’ll all be fine’.”

“It blew my mind,” stated Wilson.

Addressing people’s morality in the industry, Wilson noted, “It made me understand a whole swathe of human behaviour.”

“So, many people don’t really believe anything – only what makes them money… They’re opportunists. You see that. But it makes you sage about what you want, what’s important,” explained the actress.

Wilson believed that people turned a “a blind eye” to former producer Harvey Weinstein’s abusive behaviour mainly he knew “how to get people Oscars”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Wilson will next be seen in The Second Woman at the Young Vic.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, other royals' first official coronation portraits revealed

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, other royals' first official coronation portraits revealed
Prince William takes a swipe at 'free rider' Harry at coronation speech video

Prince William takes a swipe at 'free rider' Harry at coronation speech
King Charles puts William in training for 'inherited' monarch job video

King Charles puts William in training for 'inherited' monarch job
Dwayne The Rock's alleged kidnapping scandal making headlines

Dwayne The Rock's alleged kidnapping scandal making headlines
K-pop group Ateez’s Wooyoung to go on break due to injury

K-pop group Ateez’s Wooyoung to go on break due to injury
K-pop group GOT7’s Jingyoung officially begins military service

K-pop group GOT7’s Jingyoung officially begins military service
Olivia Wilde appears out and about with son Otis

Olivia Wilde appears out and about with son Otis
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ breaks past $500m at U.S. box office

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ breaks past $500m at U.S. box office
Paul Schrader adds his two cents to AI writing amid WGA strike

Paul Schrader adds his two cents to AI writing amid WGA strike
Tasha Ghouri from ‘Love Island’ meets King Charles with boyfriend Andrew

Tasha Ghouri from ‘Love Island’ meets King Charles with boyfriend Andrew
'Guardians 3' premieres with $114 million at domestic box office

'Guardians 3' premieres with $114 million at domestic box office
Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and more stun in ‘Oppenheimer’ trailer

Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and more stun in ‘Oppenheimer’ trailer