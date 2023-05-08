 
Monday May 08, 2023
Olivia Wilde appears out and about with son Otis

She also has a six-year-old daughter named Daisy from her marriage with Jason Sudeikis
Filmmaker and actress Olivia Wilde makes an appearance with her son Otis as they grabbed a bite to eat. The 39-year-old visited Little Dom's in Los Angeles as the duo spent some quality time together.

While out and about, she went for a laid-back look donning a white t-shirt paired with a cropped Adidas zip-up top and some jeans.

She also has a six-year-old daughter named Daisy from her marriage with Jason Sudeikis from Ted Lasso. The former couple is currently tangled up in a legal battle for the custody of their two children.

They are also occupied with another legal case concerning the wrongful termination of their former nanny. However, the pair claimed that Ericka Gernaro, the nanny, did not go about filing the wrongful termination lawsuit correctly as a civil lawsuit in California.

“It is unfortunate that this private matter continues to play out in the press,” they said in a statement to TMZ. “'Our focus has been and will continue to be to steadfastly protect our family in the face of harassment of any kind. We are confident that the evidence brought forward will affirm our position to summarily dismiss this case and bring our family peace.”

