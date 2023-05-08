 
K-pop group GOT7’s Jingyoung officially begins military service

The idol personally shared a letter to his fans back in April after the announcement was initially made
K-pop group GOT7’s Jingyoung has enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. His agency BH Entertainment announced the news on May 8th:

“Actor Park Jinyoung enlisted today. We ask for your support and encouragement until the day he greets fans again with improvement.”

Fellow GOT7 member BamBam shared a message for Jinyoung following the announcement of his enlistment, writing: “Jinyoung, I wish you a healthy service. I’m not sure if you will see this Tweet, but we GOT7 and Ahgase [short for GOT7’s fan club IGOT7] will be waiting for JJ Project [duo consisting of JAY B and Jinyoung] with patience.”

The idol personally shared a letter to his fans back in April after the announcement was initially made: “Hello everyone. This is Park Jinyoung.

The weather has gotten warmer. Is everyone doing well?

You all must have been very surprised after coming across my enlistment news through reports. Like it has been revealed, I will be enlisting in the military on May 8 in order to fulfill my military duties.

Everyone must be very worried, but I gotten rather confident and reassured while meeting all of you. That is why I promise to return more mature and in good health after experiencing a lot while thinking of everyone.

Well then, let’s meet again soon.

Thank you always, and I love you.”

