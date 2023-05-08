 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles puts William in training for 'inherited' monarch job

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

King Charles is putting in his best efforts to prove himself as the new monarch, says expert.

Hilary Fordwich tells Fox News Digital that the 74-year-old has already planned engagements in the upcoming year.

Speaking of the King, she said: "He’s not into frivolity. He will continue to conduct more than 200 royal events every year, with at least a day and a half to prep.

Meanwhile, expert Duncan Larcombe iterates the King is still being dragged over his relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He says: "Since the Queen's death, Charles has been flawless so far and has won over new fans and people that perhaps thought he wasn't going to be a good king.

The new wave will however be beneficial for Prince William, who now falls first in line to the throne.

Mr Larcombe added: "I think it'd be a case of trying to build on that. But he has got specific challenges ahead... That will be a priority as will trying to guide William as his heir and the job William has inherited."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William takes a swipe at 'free rider' Harry at coronation speech

Prince William takes a swipe at 'free rider' Harry at coronation speech
Olivia Wilde appears out and about with son Otis

Olivia Wilde appears out and about with son Otis
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ breaks past $500m at U.S. box office

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ breaks past $500m at U.S. box office
Paul Schrader adds his two cents to AI writing amid WGA strike

Paul Schrader adds his two cents to AI writing amid WGA strike
Tasha Ghouri from ‘Love Island’ meets King Charles with boyfriend Andrew

Tasha Ghouri from ‘Love Island’ meets King Charles with boyfriend Andrew
'Guardians 3' premieres with $114 million at domestic box office

'Guardians 3' premieres with $114 million at domestic box office
Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and more stun in ‘Oppenheimer’ trailer

Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and more stun in ‘Oppenheimer’ trailer
‘Lavender Haze’ by Taylor Swift hits 400 million Spotify streams

‘Lavender Haze’ by Taylor Swift hits 400 million Spotify streams
'Barry' star Sarah Goldberg names 'Succession's Tom as favourite TV character

'Barry' star Sarah Goldberg names 'Succession's Tom as favourite TV character
Clint Eastwood feels ‘movie industry’ retires on him, says source

Clint Eastwood feels ‘movie industry’ retires on him, says source
Ruth Wilson believes there’s no need of non-disclosure agreements in Hollywood

Ruth Wilson believes there’s no need of non-disclosure agreements in Hollywood
Joe Alwyn to get ‘five-figure sums’ from Taylor Swift’s songs despite split

Joe Alwyn to get ‘five-figure sums’ from Taylor Swift’s songs despite split