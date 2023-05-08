King Charles puts William in training for 'inherited' monarch job

King Charles is putting in his best efforts to prove himself as the new monarch, says expert.



Hilary Fordwich tells Fox News Digital that the 74-year-old has already planned engagements in the upcoming year.



Speaking of the King, she said: "He’s not into frivolity. He will continue to conduct more than 200 royal events every year, with at least a day and a half to prep.



Meanwhile, expert Duncan Larcombe iterates the King is still being dragged over his relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He says: "Since the Queen's death, Charles has been flawless so far and has won over new fans and people that perhaps thought he wasn't going to be a good king.



The new wave will however be beneficial for Prince William, who now falls first in line to the throne.

Mr Larcombe added: "I think it'd be a case of trying to build on that. But he has got specific challenges ahead... That will be a priority as will trying to guide William as his heir and the job William has inherited."

