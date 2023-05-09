Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend son's soccer game, showing amicable co-parenting.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend their son Saint’s soccer game in Tarzana

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West were spotted attending their son Saint's soccer game in Tarzana, Los Angeles, per TMZ.

The ex-couple looked relaxed, with Kim sitting on a chair and Saint curled up on her lap with a grin on his face. Her ex-husband Kanye was standing just a few feet behind them.



It was noted that there didn’t seem to be any tension between the two, who are trying to co-parent amicably for the sake of their children’s wellbeing.

The report also mentioned that they talked occasionally whenever Saint made a pitch. So, it looks like the two are on much better terms after a particularly messy divorce.

Both Kim and Kanye have previously talked about prioritizing their children, no matter what goes on in their own relationship.

"No matter what we're going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school," said Kim during an episode of The Kardashians.

For the unversed, Kim and Kanye got engaged in 2012 and proceeded to tie the knot in 2014. The couple have four children together and got divorced in 2021 after six years of marriage.