Royals
Monday May 08, 2023
King Charles coronation portrait: monarch appears in full royal regalia

Monday May 08, 2023

Royal family has released the first official coronation portrait of King Charles III to mark the day.

Royal photographer Hugo Burnand, who previously captured Charles and Camilla's wedding moments in 2005, got another opportunity to take the historic coronation snaps of the royals.

Taking to their official social media accounts the royal family has shared the monarch's new portrait, captioning: "The first official portrait of His Majesty The King following his Coronation on 6th May."

The 74-year-old monarch's official portrait shows him in the Imperial State Crown, he wore two crowns on his coronation day.

For the monarch's solo shot, King Charles was in full royal regalia in the Throne Room, wearing the Imperial State Crown and Robe of Estate while holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross.

