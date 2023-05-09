'Kevin Costner career took precedence over home'

Kevin Costner’s tough work routine disturbed Christine Baumgartner as she filed for divorce.

As the PEOPLE cited a well-placed source spilling tension between the couple, "Christine doesn't want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn't happy about it.”

Another insider confided to the outlet that "at times, his career has taken precedence over his home life."

"Kevin hasn't been home very much for quite some time due to filming, the popularity of Yellowstone, and the time necessary for his other projects. He has been in demand," the source explained.

Further, the tipster tattled to the site, “All of this success and excitement over the new project probably took his attention away from his family more than he realized. Since it didn't look like that would change and likely could get worse, it caused tension at home.”

As the 18 years of the union came to an end with a divorce, an insider close to the pair revealed that while the 68 “knew" Christine, was "unhappy," her filing of divorce filing was an "unpleasant surprise."

"Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home," the source continued. "During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her."

