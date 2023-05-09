Prince Harry’s ghostwriter reveals Meghan Markle’s kind gesture towards him

Prince Harry’s ghostwriter recalled a kind gesture that Meghan Markle made as he stayed at their California home to finish the book.



Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, was ghostwritten by author, J.R. Moehringer.

In a piece published by The New Yorker on Monday, May 8th, 2023, Moehringer got candid about his experience of working with Prince Harry, especially when he stayed at their Montecito residence to focus on finishing the book.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, was entrusting Moehringer with some intimate and secret details of his life, which meant that he had to sacrifice time away from his home.

To meet their tight deadlines, Harry and Moehringer had to put their heads together and dedicate long hours to getting the task done.

The author shared that he once visited the Sussexes’ residence with his family once again by himself. Moehringer recalled feeling homesick without his wife and kids during his stay.

Realising this, Meghan Markle proved herself to be a gracious host, making him feel comfortable during his stay. “Harry out me in his guesthouse, where Meghan and Archie would visit me on their afternoon walks,” he told the outlet.

“Meghan knowing I was missing my family, was forever bringing me trays of food and sweets.”

He added that Meghan also sent him home with toys for his children after he left.