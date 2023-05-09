Prince Harry regrets leaving King Charles’ coronation early: Expert

File Footage

Prince Harry must have regret for leaving his father King Charles’ coronation early without even meeting him.



The Duke of Sussex attended the crowning ceremony of the new monarch but did not join him for lunch or the coronation concert, which was scheduled for the next day, and went back to US.

Speaking of the father-of-two’s early departure from the ceremony, Russell Myers told Lorraine, "I think we thought he would be in and out but that was about 24 hours.”

"I mean, he had obviously the excuse of his son's birthday to fly back to but very, very telling,” he said, according to The Mirror.

"I mean, what could have been if it wasn't so acrimonious his departure from the Royal Family? Could he have been not relegated to the third row?

"I honestly don't think he would be. He could have gone to the reception where I imagine we're gonna see some photos later in the official portrait of the Coronation, and this is a great shame.

"Regardless of how things have been dealt with, I think there are probably regrets on both sides,” the expert claimed.

While Prince Harry attended the coronation, his wife Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, stayed in California and most probably watched the ceremony on TV.