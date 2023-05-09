Shonda Rhimes addresses Meghan Markle references in Queen Charlotte

Shonda Rhimes has recently revealed that there are no Meghan Markle parallels in Queen Charlotte’s script.



In a prequel to Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte series emphasized on young Charlotte’s rise to prominence as well as her marriage to King George.

It is pertinent to mention that Charlotte is black mixed-race; the young Queen version was played by Amarteifio in a six-part series.

Several fans claimed that they observed similarities between the Duchess of Sussex and fictional character of Queen Charlotte in the series.

However, speaking to Vulture, Rhimes clarified, “Meghan Markle did not enter into it.”

“My brain mostly thinks in terms of American politics, unfortunately, so I was really thinking about what would happen if this girl, Charlotte, came to America and was married off and how that was handled,” explained Rhimes.

It is pertinent to mention that Bridgerton spin-off was a “limited series” but people are of the view that there could be season two in the process.

Talking about second installment, Rhimes told Entertainment Weekly, “I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love.”

“‘But I’m not ruling anything out because I never know,” she added.