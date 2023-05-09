 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Shonda Rhimes addresses Meghan Markle references in Queen Charlotte

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 09, 2023

Shonda Rhimes addresses Meghan Markle references in Queen Charlotte
Shonda Rhimes addresses Meghan Markle references in Queen Charlotte

Shonda Rhimes has recently revealed that there are no Meghan Markle parallels in Queen Charlotte’s script.

In a prequel to Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte series emphasized on young Charlotte’s rise to prominence as well as her marriage to King George.

It is pertinent to mention that Charlotte is black mixed-race; the young Queen version was played by Amarteifio in a six-part series.

Several fans claimed that they observed similarities between the Duchess of Sussex and fictional character of Queen Charlotte in the series.

However, speaking to Vulture, Rhimes clarified, “Meghan Markle did not enter into it.”

“My brain mostly thinks in terms of American politics, unfortunately, so I was really thinking about what would happen if this girl, Charlotte, came to America and was married off and how that was handled,” explained Rhimes.

It is pertinent to mention that Bridgerton spin-off was a “limited series” but people are of the view that there could be season two in the process.

Talking about second installment, Rhimes told Entertainment Weekly, “I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love.”

“‘But I’m not ruling anything out because I never know,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Nicole Kidman’s AFI life achievement award event delayed due to writers strike

Nicole Kidman’s AFI life achievement award event delayed due to writers strike
PETA lauds James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: ‘animal rights masterpiece’

PETA lauds James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: ‘animal rights masterpiece’
Jason Statham goes underwater to investigate new creatures in 'Meg 2' trailer: WATCH

Jason Statham goes underwater to investigate new creatures in 'Meg 2' trailer: WATCH
Elizabeth Holmes: Amanda Seyfried is ‘playing a character I created’

Elizabeth Holmes: Amanda Seyfried is ‘playing a character I created’
Hulu announces 'The Bear' season 2 release date video

Hulu announces 'The Bear' season 2 release date

Vanessa Hudgens reveals she’s feeling ‘lost’ planning wedding with Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens reveals she’s feeling ‘lost’ planning wedding with Cole Tucker
WGA strike throws wrench into 'Game of Thrones' prequel

WGA strike throws wrench into 'Game of Thrones' prequel
'Kevin Costner career took precedence over home'

'Kevin Costner career took precedence over home'
Abel Tesfaye wants to 'reborn', bury 'The Weekend'

Abel Tesfaye wants to 'reborn', bury 'The Weekend'
Dianna Agron quashes Taylor Swift 'dating' rumours

Dianna Agron quashes Taylor Swift 'dating' rumours
Ariana Madix dubs 'Scandoval' as 'tumultuous time'

Ariana Madix dubs 'Scandoval' as 'tumultuous time'

Nick Cannon says 'high frequency' Mariah Carey 'checks on his spirit' with big family video

Nick Cannon says 'high frequency' Mariah Carey 'checks on his spirit' with big family