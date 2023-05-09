 
Salman Khan receives death threats from guy named 'Goldy Brar'

Mumbai police increase security outside Salman Khan's residence

Salman Khan has been receiving death threats through email from a person named Goldy Brar.

According to ANI, Khan is receiving threat emails from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Reportedly, a person has been accused of sending him these emails.

The guy by the name Goldy Brar is allegedly sending death threat emails to Khan. ANI, took it to their Twitter account and informed: “Salman Khan Death threat: Mumbai Police issues lookout notice against accused.”

The accuser is reportedly a resident of Haryana and is currently studying in the UK. He forwarded threatening emails to the Wanted actor in March.

Amid these death threats, the Mumbai police have started looking out actively for the person. They have even increased the security outside Khan’s house, reports Pinkvilla.

On the work front, Salman Khan’s latest released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is running successfully all across the world. The film has become the third highest grossing film after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Besides Salman, KKBKKJ also features Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Venkatesh in the key roles.

