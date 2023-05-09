Prince Harry to attack Queen Camilla again in new book?

File Footage

Prince Harry may expose new details about Queen Camilla in new book after attacking her in his autobiography Spare.



Speaking to The Mirror, TV psychic Deborah Davies said that she believes King Charles still has a spot for the Duke of Sussex even though he criticized the Royal family, including Camilla, in his memoir.

The expert claimed that Harry, too, loves his father and even his brother Prince William, but the Prince of Wales only believes what he is told about his baby brother and does not analyze anything on his own.

However, it is not certain if the relationship between Harry and Charles will survive, if he choses to slam his stepmother again in his future writings.

"Harry does love his dad and his brother,” Deborah said. "King Charles loves Harry and so does William, but William can't see the wood for the trees because he's too close to the situation.”

She added, "Unfortunately, William is likely to believe what he's told, I see this causing a major rift between Harry & Meghan, as he will start to blame her for whatever news eventually comes out."

Speaking of Queen Camilla’s position in King Charles’ life and in the Royal family, Deborah said, "Queen Camilla holds all the cards in the family, Charles will do anything to keep her happy, she is number one in his life.”

"I also see another book from Harry, I saw that Harry knows a lot that we know nothing about, he will throw the book at Queen Camilla.

"There will be no holds barred. Charles does love Harry, I did think he was going to try and heal the rift between Harry and William and do his absolute best."

In Spare, Harry accused Camilla of leaking private conversations to media and even mentioned that Prince William begged Charles to not marry her.