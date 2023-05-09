 
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Shonda Rhimes dishes on the future of Grey's Anatomy show

Shonda Rhimes dishes on the future of Grey’s Anatomy show

Shonda Rhimes gets candid about the future of Grey’s Anatomy in her new interview.

Speaking with E! News, Rhimes said, “I might be a very old lady by the time we reach its last season because it doesn’t seem to be stopping which is wonderful.”

The writer continued, “I feel the world really belongs to the fans and the fans have been really clear about what they want.”

It is pertinent to mention that the series is close to end Season 19 and interestingly, viewers are still responding well to the longest-running show.

“It’s such an amazing show and it’s doing so well as it’s moving forward,” remarked the show creator.

Rhimes explained, “I’m going to leave it alone and see where it goes, and we’re going to stay a show as long as everybody wants to be there and as long as the fans want to be there.”

In this season, viewers saw the exit of Ellen Pompeo as Rhimes stated, “Knowing that she could come back anytime was also important for me.”

While praising about Pompeo, the writer noted, “Ellen’s an amazing person and she and I have been having conversations the whole time, discussing when it was time and what it was feeling like. We’ve always been having those discussions because I’ve always wanted her to be excited and invested and enjoying herself as much as she was at the beginning.”

“I don’t think of Ellen as gone from the show, she’s still doing the voiceovers, she’s still there,” added Rhimes.

