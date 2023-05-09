King Charles kicked journalist out of coronation rehearsals

A journalist was kicked out of King Charles coronation rehearsals after he reportedly tried to film the secret parts of the ceremony.

According to reports, a senior BBC cameraman was holding his mobile phone and King Charles spotted him out of the corner of his eye during the practice.

"He’s not filming my Coronation," The Sun quoted the King as having told the security.



The publication reported that security personnel escorted the cameraman out of Westminster Abbey on the monarch's orders.



Sources told the newspaper that the journalist had left his officially assigned post near the entrance and was seen trying to observe the sacred anointing run-through.



The man's boss at the BBC tore up the cameraman’s filming accreditation on the steps of the Abbey and he was immediately suspended and banned from working.

King Charles III was anointed and crowned on Saturday in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a display of pomp and pageantry that sought to marry 1,000 years of history with a monarchy fit for a new era.

In front of a congregation including about 100 world leaders and a television audience of millions, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church, slowly placed the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown on Charles' head as he sat upon a 14th-century throne in Westminster Abbey.